PMC Wagner Members Leaving Russia's Rostov, Headed For Field Camps, Governor Says

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2023 | 02:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) Members of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) have left Russia's Rostov and are headed for field camps, Rostov regional Governor Vasily Golubev says.

"The column of PMC Wagner left Rostov and is headed to their field camps," Golubev said on Telegram shortly after midnight.

A Sputnik correspondent reported late on Saturday night that Wagner members had started to leave the territory of the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don and the situation in the city was calm.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian presidential office said that PMC Wagner head, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had accepted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's proposal to stop the movement of Wagner troops in Russia and take further steps to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin later confirmed the information, saying that Wagner troops were returning back to their field camps.

