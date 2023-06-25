(@FahadShabbir)

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) Military vehicles of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) have damaged more than 10,000 square meters (107,630 square feet) of roadbed in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, Mayor Alexei Logvinenko said on Sunday, adding that repairs will be completed in two days.

On Saturday, members of the PMC began to leave the territory of the military headquarters in the city of Rostov-on-Don after Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin accepted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's proposal to stop the movement of Wagner troops in Russia and take further steps to de-escalate the situation.

"According to preliminary data, more than 10,000 square meters of the roadbed were damaged. Budonnovskiy Prospekt suffered the most," Logvinenko said, adding that the repair work will begin on Sunday and be completed in two days.

The official added that the area outside the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District, as well as the territory around the city circus and some central streets were cleaned up on Sunday morning.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of alleged Russian military strikes on PMC Wagner camps were not true.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on Saturday in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as an armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Saturday evening that the criminal case against Prigozhin would be dropped and that he would leave for Belarus under guarantees given by Putin. The spokesman added that the members of the Wagner PMC who were involved in Saturday's events would not be prosecuted, given their distinguished service during Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.