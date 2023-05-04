WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's brother, Alexandre, told Parliament the Pierre Trudeau Foundation's donations linked to China did not constitute foreign interference.

Last week, the CEO and board of Directors of the Pierre Trudeau Foundation have resigned over a 2016 China-linked donation, which has come under scrutiny as Canada digs into allegations of Chinese interference in past elections.

"I must insist there was no foreign interference, no possibility of interference, no intention or means of interference at or in the Trudeau Foundation," Alexandre Trudeau told the House of Commons ethics committee on Wednesday as quoted by The Canadian Press.

Founded in 2002, the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation, regarded as an independent, non-partisan organization, has been involved in a few controversies ever since the media began addressing the alleged Chinese interference in the 2019 and 2021 Federal elections.

Civil society and opposition parties have also questioned the appointment of former Governor General David Johnston as Special Rapporteur charged with studying the extent of foreign interference in Canada, due to his membership in the Pierre Trudeau Foundation, and close links to the Trudeau family.