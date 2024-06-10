Open Menu

PM's Far-right Party Tops EU Vote In Italy: Exit Polls

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 09:10 AM

PM's far-right party tops EU vote in Italy: exit polls

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy party came top in European elections in Italy, exit polls indicated on Sunday -- although with a wide spread of estimates.

The party was predicted to have anywhere between 25 and 31 percent of the vote, followed by the centre-left Democratic party in second place, according to exit polls published by broadcasters RAI and Mediaset and the tv channels La7 and SkyTG24.

Meloni's victory had been widely trailed given her success in September 2022 national elections, when Brothers of Italy won 26 percent of the vote, and her continued popularity.

In European Parliament elections in 2019 in Italy, her post-fascist party had secured just six percent of the vote.

Elly Schlein's Democratic Party was on course for between 21 and 25.5 percent of the vote, the exit polls indicated, while the Five Star Movement of former premier Giuseppe Conte was predicted to have between 10 and 14 percent.

Meloni's coalition allies, Matteo Salvini's far-right League party and the right-wing Forza Italia of late ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi, were projected to have between seven and 12 percent.

Salvini had topped 2019 European elections with 34 percent of the vote.

Meloni had held up the European vote as a referendum on her personal leadership, asking voters to write simply "Giorgia" on their ballots.

She stood for election herself but will not take up her seat, as being an MEP is incompatible with national political office.

If the results are confirmed in the coming hours, all eyes will be on what Meloni will do with her increased influence in Brussels.

She has been courted both by Ursula von der Leyen of the centre-right EPP group -- who is vying for a second term leading the powerful European Commission -- and France's far-right Marine Le Pen.

Le Pen's National Rally was projected to win around 33 percent in the elections, trouncing French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance and prompting him to call snap legislative elections.

Meloni's party is in one of two main far-right groups in the European Parliament, the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), alongside Spain's Vox.

Le Pen is in the Identity and Democracy group, which also includes Salvini's League.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Democracy Vote France Brussels Alliance Spain Italy September Sunday 2019 TV All Top

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs

14 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

14 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..

18 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

24 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

1 day ago
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

1 day ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

1 day ago
 Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

1 day ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

1 day ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

1 day ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

1 day ago

More Stories From World