UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM's Former Rival Pulls Out Of London Mayoral Race

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 06:40 PM

PM's former rival pulls out of London mayoral race

Rory Stewart, the former government minister who challenged Boris Johnson in the race to lead Britain's Conservative party last year, on Wednesday withdrew his bid to become mayor of London

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Rory Stewart, the former government minister who challenged Boris Johnson in the race to lead Britain's Conservative party last year, on Wednesday withdrew his bid to become mayor of London.

He said the postponement of the mayoral election by a year to May 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak had posed too much of a challenge for his insurgent campaign.

"It would have been the honour of my life to serve the city as mayor," Stewart said, but "with sadness" he had decided to pull out.

"While the considerable challenges of running as an independent were manageable for a normal race, they were forbidding for an extended and delayed election," he said.

Despite having previously been a Conservative MP, Stewart was running as an independent candidate against Sadiq Khan, the incumbent Labour mayor.

Last year he joined the race to become Conservative leader and prime minister, losing out to Johnson -- who weeks later expelled him from the party because of his views on Britain's exit from the EU.

Stewart adopted original tactics to make up for his lack of party support, walking the streets of London to speak to voters and staying overnight with members of the public to better understand their lives.

He also drew international media attention thanks to his past career as a diplomat working in Indonesia, the Balkans and Iraq, and a best-selling book about his solo walk across Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Election Afghanistan Prime Minister Iraq Sadiq Khan London Lead Indonesia May Media From Government Race Labour Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDED issues new circular to mall owners granted p ..

1 hour ago

Deputy Commissioner Ghotki observing SOPs regardin ..

23 seconds ago

Crops destroyed: Farmers of Manshera demands relie ..

24 seconds ago

UK Government Plans to Conduct 200,000 COVID-19 Te ..

26 seconds ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson to Present Plans to Ease ..

27 seconds ago

Completion on Janazgha, mass graveyard to overcome ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.