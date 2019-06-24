PNA, Hamas Want Unity Despite Unresolved Intra-Palestinian Conflict - Egyptian Ministry

The intra-Palestinian conflict is yet to be fully settled, but the both parties to the conflict, namely the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) and Hamas, are interested in reaching an agreement, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry told Sputnik on Monday

The PNA, the governing body for the West Bank, and Hamas, which de facto controls the Gaza Strip, have been partaking in Egypt-mediated talks that aim to help them resolve their over decade-long political row.

"Egypt is focused on an intra-Palestinian settlement and on the resolution of the conflict between PNA and Hamas in Gaza ... We have not yet reached the final goal, but both sides have the political will to achieve intra-Palestinian unity for the implementation of the Palestinian people's wishes and the creation of a Palestinian state," Shoukry said.

Shoukry added that the sides had reached a certain level of understanding on the matter and were working on creating a framework for the implementation of the 2017 agreement signed between Hamas and Fatah, the PNA's governing political party.

In 2005, after Israeli forces withdrew from the Gaza Strip, the PNA took control of Gaza and the West Bank. The following year, however, the PNA split, with Hamas taking control of Gaza and Fatah claiming the West Bank. Both groups signed an Egypt-brokered agreement to place Gaza back under the PNA's control in 2017, but the deal has yet to be implemented.

The last intra-Palestinian meeting was held in Moscow in mid-February and focused on resolving the long-standing political conflict.