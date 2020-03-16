UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA Cancels All Events Amid Pandemic Of Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:34 PM

PNCA cancels all events amid pandemic of coronavirus

With the developing unfortunate situation in regards with pandemic of coronavirus, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has cancelled all cultural activities at the council

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :With the developing unfortunate situation in regards with pandemic of coronavirus, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has cancelled all cultural activities at the council.

PNCA Monday announced that in view of the Health Alert and the government's decision of refraining from public gatherings PNCA had already cancelled upcoming festivals and children's programs last week.

With cancelling all future events until further instructions, the council hoped that the concerned artists and guests will understand.

Related Topics

Pakistan Alert All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif instructed FO not to talk much about ..

2 minutes ago

Digital buyers demand increases to avoid coronavir ..

2 minutes ago

Germany imposes border controls with five countrie ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese stocks fall as virus fears spread through ..

6 minutes ago

Lok Virsa suspends all cultural activates amid cor ..

2 minutes ago

Bank of Japan unveils emergency measures over viru ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.