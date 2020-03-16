PNCA cancels all events amid pandemic of coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :With the developing unfortunate situation in regards with pandemic of coronavirus, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has cancelled all cultural activities at the council.

PNCA Monday announced that in view of the Health Alert and the government's decision of refraining from public gatherings PNCA had already cancelled upcoming festivals and children's programs last week.

With cancelling all future events until further instructions, the council hoped that the concerned artists and guests will understand.