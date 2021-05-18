PNCA to mark Hazara Culture Day tomorrow

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would mark "Hazara Culture Day' on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would mark "Hazara Culture Day' on Wednesday.

Director General PNCA Dr Fozia Saeed told APP that prominent Hazara cultural personalities from across the country and abroad will present their copies on the Hazara culture.

The main objective of the day is to discuss the unique culture and language of the community and promote the indigenous culture of the Hazara community.

The SOPs of COVID-19 pandemic would be strictly observed during the event.

