PNCA’s National Performing Arts Group Shines At Pakistan Day Celebration In Dhaka
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 10:08 PM
The National Performing Arts Group (NPAG) of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) captivated audiences with a mesmerizing performance at the Evening of Unity, Diplomacy, and Cultural Exchange held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in celebration of Pakistan Day
Organized by the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka, Bangladesh, the prestigious event brought together dignitaries, diplomats, and members of the international and cultural communities, said a news release received here.
The evening was a tribute to the enduring spirit of Pakistan, reflecting the richness of its cultural heritage and the strength of its diplomatic relations.
High Commissioner Syed Ahmed Maroof commended NPAG for their outstanding performance and presented a shield to Inayat Ur Rahman, the group leader and conducting officer, in recognition of his exceptional leadership and supervision.
The High Commissioner also extended his appreciation to the entire NPAG team for their dedication, professionalism, and artistic excellence.
Deputy High Commissioner Wasif also warmly acknowledged the contributions of the NPAG artists, offering heartfelt thanks for their role in promoting Pakistan’s cultural identity abroad.
He praised the group’s efforts in strengthening cultural diplomacy through the universal language of art and performance.
Speaking on the occasion, Inayat Ur Rahman expressed his gratitude to the High Commission for their generous hospitality, honor, and support. “It was a great privilege to lead such a talented team and represent PNCA and Pakistan at this esteemed platform. We are thankful for the opportunity and encouragement extended to us,” he stated.
The event concluded with an atmosphere of celebration, harmony, and pride, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees.
PNCA and NPAG continue to serve as cultural ambassadors of Pakistan, fostering unity and showcasing the nation’s artistic legacy on international platforms.
