Open Menu

PNG Loses Facebook During Police 'control Systems' Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2025 | 09:20 AM

PNG loses Facebook during police 'control systems' test

Port Moresby, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Pacific nation Papua New Guinea lost access to Facebook during a police test of "innovative technology" to regulate online content, officials say.

Meta's Facebook and Messenger platforms remained inaccessible to users in the country on Tuesday afternoon, more than 24 hours after mysteriously going offline.

"At this stage, the exact cause of the access issue remains unclear," the country's information and technology authority said in a statement Monday.

But the authority's chief executive Kila Gulo-Vui said his body had become aware of a police media release on the same day about testing to regulate content on Facebook and other online platforms.

Gulo-Vui said his body "was neither consulted nor involved in the testing", despite police saying they had acted in partnership.

"While maintaining national security is a priority, the balance between safety and digital freedom must be carefully managed," the authority said.

The country's police minister, Peter Tsiamalili, had issued a media statement that praised "the successful testing of innovative technology designed to regulate the use of Facebook".

The statement did not provide details of how police tested its "control systems" to regulate use of content on Facebook.

"We are not attempting to suppress free speech or restrict our citizens from expressing their viewpoints," Tsiamalili added.

"However, the unchecked proliferation of fake news, hate speech, pornography, child exploitation, and incitement to violence on platforms such as Facebook is unacceptable."

Meta was unable to provide an immediate statement on the outage.

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025

24 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his pal ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis

7 hours ago
 Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%

Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%

7 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual Ramada ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual Ramadan media gathering

7 hours ago
 Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Academy Board

Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Academy Board

8 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Suroor bin Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Suroor bin Mohammed; exchanges Ramadan greet ..

8 hours ago
Masdar to expand Endesa Partnership in AED1.4 bill ..

Masdar to expand Endesa Partnership in AED1.4 billion renewable energy transacti ..

9 hours ago
 Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering ..

Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering terrorism

9 hours ago
 Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for L ..

Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for Lahore

9 hours ago
 China economic resilience, growth strategy continu ..

China economic resilience, growth strategy continue to draw foreign capital

9 hours ago
 Grand Suhoor in Dubai Honoring Journalists, Hosted ..

Grand Suhoor in Dubai Honoring Journalists, Hosted by Muhammad Nawaz Jadun on Ra ..

10 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Aur ..

Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Auranzeb leaves for China to atte ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World