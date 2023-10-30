Open Menu

PNG's National Carrier Apologizes For Flight Disruptions Due To Shortage Of Serviceable Planes

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2023 | 12:10 PM

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Air Niugini, the national carrier of Papua New Guinea, on Monday apologized for service disruptions being experienced by passengers and cargoes, as the airline has been troubled by a shortage of serviceable planes.

Air Niugini was expecting to receive four Dash 8-Q400 turboprop and two Boeing 737-800 aircraft by September 2023.

But the company's acting chief executive officer (CEO) Gary Seddon revealed that the arrangements had to be canceled as "the Q400s that had been previously selected were not to standard."

With negotiations now underway to acquire new planes, the aging of its existing fleet also overshadowed the airline's services, as Air Niugini often struggled to operate more than 55 percent of its aircraft, or 13 planes, on any given day.

"We hope to be able to add to our turboprop fleet in the very near future, but for now we are investing in engines and heavy maintenance to return our existing fleet to service," said Seddon.

Meanwhile, according to the national airline, the runway infrastructure at several airports didn't meet their standards.

The lack of landing lights reduced operating hours, and a growing problem with wildlife hampered flights as well.

"Flight cancellations recently were exacerbated by bird strikes on aircraft. All of these issues are being addressed through a collaborative approach by relevant agencies, but the progress is slow," said the acting CEO.

Currently, Air Niugini executes more than 70 domestic and international flights daily, of which 47 percent are on time and around 12 percent are canceled.

Seddon pointed out that in the lead-up to the peak busy period, Air Niugini expects to have three widebody aircraft meeting international schedule requirements, along with two larger narrow-body aircraft performing domestic and international duties plus a combination of 14 regional jets and turboprops delivering domestic missions.

In November, Air Niugini will observe its 50th anniversary of operations. But the acting CEO expressed his concern for this memorable occasion.

"It is difficult to celebrate this momentous milestone when service levels are still below an acceptable standard," said Seddon.

