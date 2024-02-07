PO among three accused held

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) A proclaimed offender (PO) among the three accused was arrested with as many motorbikes recovered from their possession.

According to a police source, a team of muhafiz squad registered as number- 5 stopped a suspected motorbike.

While checking the identification through E police app, it was discovered that the motorbike was stolen and its case number 2029/2023 registered with Basti Maluk police station.

The accused being suspected as the proclaimed offender was handed over to Muzaffarabad police station.

Another team of Muhafiz squad no.11 intercepted a motorbike and while checking the bike through the same method of the E police app, it was again found that was theft out and case number 785/21 was registered with the police station of Shamshabad.

The accused bike rider was handed over to the police station concerned.

Muhafiz squad team no. 2 handed over the third suspected accused to Jalilabad police station same after containing a motorbike through the checking procedure from the E police app.