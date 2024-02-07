Open Menu

PO Among Three Accused Held

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 02:50 PM

PO among three accused held

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) A proclaimed offender (PO) among the three accused was arrested with as many motorbikes recovered from their possession.

According to a police source, a team of muhafiz squad registered as number- 5 stopped a suspected motorbike.

While checking the identification through E police app, it was discovered that the motorbike was stolen and its case number 2029/2023 registered with Basti Maluk police station.

The accused being suspected as the proclaimed offender was handed over to Muzaffarabad police station.

Another team of Muhafiz squad no.11 intercepted a motorbike and while checking the bike through the same method of the E police app, it was again found that was theft out and case number 785/21 was registered with the police station of Shamshabad.

The accused bike rider was handed over to the police station concerned.

Muhafiz squad team no. 2 handed over the third suspected accused to Jalilabad police station same after containing a motorbike through the checking procedure from the E police app.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Po Same Muzaffarabad From

Recent Stories

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

29 minutes ago
 Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the hi ..

Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea

2 hours ago
 Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democ ..

Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO

2 hours ago
 Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injur ..

Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

6 hours ago
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

15 hours ago
 People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

15 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

15 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

15 hours ago
 Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

15 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

15 hours ago

More Stories From World