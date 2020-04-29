UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poaching Could Increase Under Virus Lockdowns: Watchdog

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:02 PM

Poaching could increase under virus lockdowns: watchdog

Poaching of endangered species could rebound as authorities divert their attention to enforcing coronavirus lockdown measures, an international wildlife watchdog said Wednesday, reporting stockpiling of ivory and other animal products as borders remain shut

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Poaching of endangered species could rebound as authorities divert their attention to enforcing coronavirus lockdown measures, an international wildlife watchdog said Wednesday, reporting stockpiling of ivory and other animal products as borders remain shut.

The Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC) said that a ban on the sale of wild animals in China was causing backlogs in smuggling networks of pangolin scales and ivory across Southeast Asia.

But it warned that criminal gangs were adapting to tighter border controls amid the pandemic.

WJC operatives, often acting undercover, reported large stockpiles of ivory in Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos following a string of recent seizures.

In Vietnam alone, smugglers had access to more than 22 tonnes of pangolin scales, the WJC said.

"Brokers have made it clear that they intend on returning their operations to previous levels as soon as possible," Sarah Stoner, WJC's director of intelligence, told AFP.

"The stockpiling of huge quantities of wildlife products in many of the key countries concerned presents investigative opportunities for law enforcement." Nevertheless, Stoner said she expected high-value wildlife smuggling to rebound whenever COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

The pangolin, an endangered species, is one of the most trafficked animals on earth, fuelling a multi-billion-dollar trade for their scales, prized as medicine in many Asian countries.

After COVID-19's emergence in China late last year and following several studies suggesting the novel coronavirus may have been passed on to humans by pangolins, authorities in Beijing moved to ban the trade and sale of all wild animal products.

While that has affected the illicit trade of the products, the WJC cautioned that authorities risked leaving endangered species more vulnerable to poachers as they enforce lockdowns.

"A major concern is that poaching incidents may increase during the lockdown period, as criminal networks exploit perceived opportunities of park closures, reduced patrols in protected areas, or the diversion of law enforcement resources to deal with COVID-19 issues," it said.

Several major busts of illicit wild animal products have occurred across Asia and Africa since most of the world went into lockdown.

These include the seizure of more than six tonnes of pangolin scales in Malaysia last month, and multiple busts of smaller shipments of ivory.

But the WJC said that without sustained focus from governments to enforce stricter border controls that criminal networks would adapt and smuggling would soon rebound.

"It is important that additional resources be allocated to this problem and not merely diverting current resources to focus on the markets and leave organized crime a free hand," said Stoner.

Related Topics

Africa World China Sale Beijing Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam May Border Criminals Market All From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hollywood actor Irfan Khan passes away

12 minutes ago

S.Korea's business sentiment worsens in April over ..

1 minute ago

Australia marks 250th anniversary of Cook landing ..

44 seconds ago

Globally acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan dies a ..

46 seconds ago

Volkswagen sees 'severe' virus impact but no annua ..

47 seconds ago

Death toll rises to 327 after 14, 885 cases of Cor ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.