Pochettino staying at Paris Saint-Germain, says sporting director Leonardo

Mauricio Pochettino is staying at Paris Saint-Germain and "never asked to leave" despite speculation linking the coach with Manchester United, the French club's sporting director Leonardo said on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Mauricio Pochettino is staying at Paris Saint-Germain and "never asked to leave" despite speculation linking the coach with Manchester United, the French club's sporting director Leonardo said on Friday.

The Brazilian also denied reports that PSG had approached former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, saying he has had "no contact" with the Frenchman.