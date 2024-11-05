Podcast host Joe Rogan endorses Donald Trump for president

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Popular podcast host Joe Rogan endorsed Donald Trump for president on Monday, announcing his support after a podcast episode featuring X owner Elon Musk.

"He (Elon Musk) makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way. For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump," Rogan wrote on X.

The post garnered over 200,000 likes and 10 million views within two hours.

Trump, speaking at a rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, immediately acknowledged the endorsement.

"It just came over the wires that Joe Rogan just endorsed me, is that great. Thank you, Joe. That's so nice," the Republican nominee and former president said.

Rogan, whose podcast The Joe Rogan Experience is among the world's most influential and with over 19 million Instagram followers and 13 million on X, hosted Trump on his show in October.

The endorsement comes ahead of Tuesday's presidential election between Trump and Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris.