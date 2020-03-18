Podgorica Links Return of Russians With Help for Flights of Montenegrins - Source

Montenegro would like Moscow's help in return of Montenegrins from Russia amid coronavirus disease-linked restrictions in exchange for help with return of the Russians, a diplomatic source told Sputnik Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Montenegro would like Moscow's help in return of Montenegrins from Russia amid coronavirus disease-linked restrictions in exchange for help with return of the Russians, a diplomatic source told Sputnik Wednesday.

Montenegro has suspended international air travel because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). A source close to the Russian aviation authorities told Sputnik on Tuesday that Podgorica asked Russia to bring 50 Montenegrins from Moscow to Tivat without tickets in exchange for an evacuation permission.

According to the source, "everything is ready" on Russia's side.

"They [Montenegro] have linked the permit for the Russian aircraft to bring in the Russian citizens with these very aircraft transporting Montenegro's citizens from Russia," the source explained.

However, Montenegro's citizens are currently in Russia for different reasons � studies, tourism, work.

"They need to be grouped together and it is something that Montenegro should do, not Russia," the source said.

Montenegro introduced emergency measures shortly after discovering the first two COVID-19 cases in the countries.