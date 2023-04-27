UrduPoint.com

Podolyak Questions NATO General's Estimate About Kiev Receiving 'Over 98%' Of Pledged Arms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Wednesday questioned a NATO commander's assessment that Kiev has already received almost 100% of the pledged weapons by the West for the planned counteroffensive.

Earlier on Wednesday, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of the US European Command Christopher Cavoli said that over 98% of the tanks and combat vehicles pledged by the United States and its allies and partners have already been delivered to Ukraine to support Kiev's upcoming counteroffensive.

"In my opinion, 97-98% is too much. But he (Cavoli) proceeds from certain mathematics, he proceeds from what he knows. There should be much more equipment; there indeed is a shortage of shells, especially heavy calibers. Both the European Union and we are trying to solve this issue; I think to some extent this issue will be solved," Podolyak said in a televised appearance on Ukrainian broadcasters.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in early April that Kiev had scheduled its counteroffensive for the summer, while US media reported that it was expected to start on April 30. Last week, the Foreign Policy newspaper reported, citing Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandra Ustinova, that Kiev indeed had hoped to launch its counteroffensive in April but later postponed it indefinitely due to a shortage of weapons.

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported, citing leaked Pentagon documents, that Kiev is readying up to 12 Ukrainian combat brigades of about 4,000 soldiers each to start a counteroffensive against Russia in early May, with the preparations expected to be completed by the end of April.

