Poetry And Passion Shine At Sharjah Book Fair With Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Saeed
Ijaz Ahmad Published November 14, 2024 | 12:28 PM
Sharjah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14 November, 2024) :
The 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), under the theme "It Starts with a Book," continues to captivate visitors from around the world.
This year, SIBF hosts a record 2,520 publishers from 112 countries and welcomes 400 authors who will showcase their latest works. With an impressive lineup of 1,357 activities led by 250 distinguished guests from 63 countries, SIBF reaffirms its commitment to celebrating the transformative power of books and literature.
SIBF’s unique atmosphere fills the air of Sharjah with poetry, prose, and the vibrant energy of book lovers as it fosters a community of writers, thinkers, and artists who gather to share their love for literature.
One of the standout events this year was a memorable poetry night held at the Intellectual Hall, featuring celebrated poets Khalid Masood Khan and Ahmed Saeed.
Khalid Masood Khan, a renowned urdu and Punjabi poet, brought his signature humor and keen social insight to the stage.
Known for his satirical and humorous verse, Khalid delighted the audience with readings from his recent book, "Zamistan Ki Barish." His vibrant storytelling and lively presentation had the audience in fits of laughter and appreciation as he explored themes of daily life, love, and cultural nuances in a style unique to his craft.
Accompanying him was Ahmed Saeed, a distinguished poet recognized for his heartfelt and evocative poetry that captures the essence of rural life and traditional values.
His work resonates deeply with Punjabi literature enthusiasts, addressing themes of love, nature, and the beauty of simple, everyday moments. Saeed’s powerful verses added a soulful depth to the evening, making it an unforgettable experience for all present.
The event, organized by the Sharjah Book Authority in collaboration with Bazm-e-Urdu, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting Urdu literature, marked yet another successful partnership in their seven-year relationship with SIBF.
The evening was graciously hosted by renowned Urdu poet Shahdab Ulfat, who kept the audience engaged with his eloquent introductions and lively interaction.
Adding to the night’s significance, UAE-based young author Adnan Munawar launched his latest book before the poetry session, marking an exciting moment for emerging literary talent.
The Sharjah International Book Fair, one of the largest book fairs in the world, continues to create a dynamic space for cultural exchange and literary appreciation, drawing readers and authors together to celebrate the written word and the boundless imagination it inspires.
Recent Stories
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP
Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament
More Stories From World
-
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publishers2 minutes ago
-
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insights on Cosmic Evoluti ..2 minutes ago
-
Critics quiet as Gabon to vote on junta-backed constitution10 minutes ago
-
As Trump returns, African exporters torn between hope and horror10 minutes ago
-
China, Pakistan launch new BRI joint laboratory to tackle health & food safety challenges20 minutes ago
-
Somber swan song for Biden in South America60 minutes ago
-
'Interior Chinatown' satirizes Asian roles in Hollywood... and beyond screen60 minutes ago
-
Trump picks divisive ally to lead Justice Department1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka president eyes parliament win in snap election1 hour ago
-
One person dead after explosions near Brazil's Supreme Court1 hour ago
-
Italian president takes Musk to task in migration row1 hour ago
-
Six Israeli troops killed, deadly strikes in Lebanon1 hour ago