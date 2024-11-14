Open Menu

Poetry And Passion Shine At Sharjah Book Fair With Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Saeed

Ijaz Ahmad Published November 14, 2024 | 12:28 PM

Sharjah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14 November, 2024) :
The 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), under the theme "It Starts with a Book," continues to captivate visitors from around the world.

This year, SIBF hosts a record 2,520 publishers from 112 countries and welcomes 400 authors who will showcase their latest works. With an impressive lineup of 1,357 activities led by 250 distinguished guests from 63 countries, SIBF reaffirms its commitment to celebrating the transformative power of books and literature.
SIBF’s unique atmosphere fills the air of Sharjah with poetry, prose, and the vibrant energy of book lovers as it fosters a community of writers, thinkers, and artists who gather to share their love for literature.

One of the standout events this year was a memorable poetry night held at the Intellectual Hall, featuring celebrated poets Khalid Masood Khan and Ahmed Saeed.
Khalid Masood Khan, a renowned urdu and Punjabi poet, brought his signature humor and keen social insight to the stage.

Known for his satirical and humorous verse, Khalid delighted the audience with readings from his recent book, "Zamistan Ki Barish." His vibrant storytelling and lively presentation had the audience in fits of laughter and appreciation as he explored themes of daily life, love, and cultural nuances in a style unique to his craft.


Accompanying him was Ahmed Saeed, a distinguished poet recognized for his heartfelt and evocative poetry that captures the essence of rural life and traditional values.

His work resonates deeply with Punjabi literature enthusiasts, addressing themes of love, nature, and the beauty of simple, everyday moments. Saeed’s powerful verses added a soulful depth to the evening, making it an unforgettable experience for all present.
The event, organized by the Sharjah Book Authority in collaboration with Bazm-e-Urdu, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting Urdu literature, marked yet another successful partnership in their seven-year relationship with SIBF.

The evening was graciously hosted by renowned Urdu poet Shahdab Ulfat, who kept the audience engaged with his eloquent introductions and lively interaction.
Adding to the night’s significance, UAE-based young author Adnan Munawar launched his latest book before the poetry session, marking an exciting moment for emerging literary talent.
The Sharjah International Book Fair, one of the largest book fairs in the world, continues to create a dynamic space for cultural exchange and literary appreciation, drawing readers and authors together to celebrate the written word and the boundless imagination it inspires.

