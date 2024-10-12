Pogacar emulates icon Coppi with fourth straight Il Lombardia triumph

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Como, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Tadej Pogacar won Il Lombardia for the fourth time in as many years on Saturday to equal a record streak of victories set by cycling great Fausto Coppi over seven decades ago.

World champion Pogacar capped an astonishing year in which he also claimed a Tour de France and Giro d'Italia double by matching Coppi, who won five times in total, including four victories between 1946 and 1949 at the last "Monument" of the season.

Pogacar made his widely predicted move on the decisive Colma di Sormano climb, 48.5 kilometres from the end of the 255km "Race of the Falling Leaves" whose course had been modified following heavy rain and landslides in northern Italy.

After being guided through the race by his strong UAE support team Pogacar surged to his second victory in as many races since donning the rainbow jersey in Zurich a fortnight ago with a trademark solo attack.

"It was a big day for us, a long race, a hard race and it was all dependent on our team so we did a super good job and I'm super happy to win with the team," said Pogacar.

"We planned it like this... I knew that if I had a decent gap there, I can come to the finish."

The 26-year-old finished over three minutes ahead of double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel who returned to the site of his horror crash from four years ago which left him with a fractured hip when he plunged into a ravine.

Pogacar was already the first ever cyclist to win the triple crown of the Tour, Giro and worlds with at least one Monument victory in the same season.

And Saturday's triumph, his 25th in 2024, gives the Slovenian star a good claim to have had the greatest ever season in the history of road cycling.

Pogacar began his campaign in Italy eight months ago by storming to the Strade Bianche with an 81km charge and topped that by nearly 20km on his way to world championship glory in Switzerland.

Between those two wins, Pogacar claimed a second Liege-Bastogne-Liege and six stages in each of his victories at the Tour and Giro, while also winning the Tour of Catalonia, the Montreal Grand Prix and last weekend's Giro dell'Emilia.

- Merckx's heir -

Those triumphs have made him the heir not just to seven-time Grand Tour champion Coppi but also Eddy Merckx, the greatest to ever sit on a bike.

No one since Merckx's heyday of the 1970s has anyone expressed the sort of dominance Pogacar has over the rest of the field this year.

Pogacar has only been beaten twice this year, at Milan-San Remo where he finished third, while his seventh place at the Quebec Grand Prix was his worst finish of the season.

But he refused to put himself on the same level as Merckx, saying when asked if he realised the magnitude of his achievements: "Let's see where we will be after the career."

Pogacar's task was made easier on Friday night by Ineos dropping Tom Pidcock who had finished second behind Pogacar at the Giro dell'Emilia.

Sensing an opportunity to maybe hold off Pogacar, an early breakaway group of 21 riders extended their lead to over four minutes heading towards the long Sella di Osigo and Madonna del Ghisallo climbs after the halfway point.

But UAE began pushing to get Pogacar in position to make his move, with less than two minutes separating the two groups come the descent back down towards the world-famous lake.

And 6.5km before the summit Pogacar charged off on his own with a timid response from his rivals, although Evenepoel desperately tried to follow him up the road.

Belgian Evenepoel went out on his own in pursuit of Pogacar on the descent but with over a minute separating the pair at the bottom the gap was too big.

Pogacar somehow looked fresher than his chasers and added even more time on Evenepoel, breezing through the final kilometres and going on a victory parade through the streets of Como.