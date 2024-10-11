(@FahadShabbir)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Tadej Pogacar is aiming to cap an astonishing year by matching cycling great Fausto Coppi's record of four straight victories at Il Lombardia, the last "Monument" race of the season.

Slovene superstar Pogacar wrote himself into the history books last month when he was crowned world champion for the first time.

That triumph in Zurich made him just the third man to win the rainbow jersey, the Tour de France and the Giro d'Italia in the same year, matching Stephen Roche and Eddy Merckx.

Now Pogacar is preparing to match Coppi's quadruple between 1946 and 1949 at the Race of the Falling Leaves in northern Italy, the end of season special which he has won in increasingly spectacular style with each passing year.

"It's been the perfect season for us this year. All the team worked really hard and things really clicked for us," said Pogacar ahead of the one-day classic.

"I'll definitely look back on this year as a really special time. But it's not over yet and we want to finish it off well and with a strong result in my last race of the season in Lombardia."

Pogacar claimed last year's edition with a trademark solo attack, a 32km burst to Bergamo which he has since made look puny in a remarkable campaign.

The 26-year-old began his season in Italy eight months ago by storming to the Strade Bianche with an 81km charge and topped that by nearly 20km on his way to glory in Switzerland less than a fortnight ago.

Between those two wins, Pogacar claimed a second Liege-Bastogne-Liege and six stages in each of his victories at the Tour and Giro, triumphs which have made him the heir to not just the likes of Coppi but Merckx himself.