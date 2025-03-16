Pogba watches LAFC fall to MLS defeat

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Former France international midfielder Paul Pogba was in the stands as Los Angeles FC fell to a second straight defeat in Major League Soccer with a 1-0 loss on Saturday to Austin FC.

Pogba, who is looking for a new club after serving an 18-month doping ban, watched his ex-France captain Hugo Lloris in action and embraced him pitchside after the game.

The former Juventus and Manchester United midfielder, who is celebrating his 32nd birthday, also greeted LAFC's former France striker Olivier Giroud, who missed the game with a leg injury.

Brazilian Guilherme Biro won the game for Austin with a 12th minute header from a corner, which Lloris got a hand to but could not keep out.

After winning their opening two games of the season, LAFC were thrashed 5-2 last week by the Seattle Sounders before their surprise loss to the Texas side.

Pogba has been spending much of his time in recent months in Miami, training alone, as he looked to get fit and then find a new club.

The Frenchman, capped 91 times by his country, has been seen at Inter Miami games in recent weeks.

A failed drugs test after a game in Italy in August 2023 resulted in a four-year doping ban which was reduced on appeal.

Pogba blamed a food supplement prescribed by a doctor he consulted in the United States for the positive test.

Juventus terminated his contract last November, meaning he would not command a transfer fee for any club that wished to sign him.

For a new-look Austin, under new coach Nico Estevez, the win was a sign that two straight losses might not knock their season of course.

"We are a new group, both in terms of staff and players. I believe that victories like today show everyone the mentality behind this team -- what we want to create, how we bounce back after two losses, and how we play at a difficult stadium against a difficult team," said Estevez.

The Vancouver Whitecaps maintained their 100% record with their fourth straight win of the season coming in a 1-0 victory at FC Dallas.

A powerful header from Tristan Blackmon in the 54th minute earned the three points for the Canadian side and ensured their best ever start to an MLS season.

New York Red Bulls fought back for a 2-2 draw at home to Orlando City after Martin Ojeda blasted the visitors in front in the 18th minute.

Former Bayern Munich forward Erik Choupa-Moting brought Red Bulls level from the penalty spot but Marco Pasalic restored Orlando's lead six minutes before the break.

Dennis Gjengaar's close-range finish in the 47th minute earned New York a share of the points.

Sporting Kansas City looked dead and buried when they trailed Minnesota United 3-0 at home but produced a remarkable comeback to earn a 3-3 draw.

Hassani Dotson fired Minnesota ahead with a thunderbolt of a volley in the 15th minute before two goals from Tani Oluwaseyi gave the visitors a comfortable lead.

KC's rally began in the 68th minute with Hungarian Daniel Salloi poking home a ball over the top before an own goal from Morris Duggan narrowed the deficit further.

With 10 minutes to go, Dejan Joveljic, an off-season signing from the LA Galaxy, delivered a superb finish to complete the comeback.

- Charlotte blanks Cincy -

Charlotte continued their solid start to the season with an impressive 2-0 win at home to Cincinnati with Israeli winger Liel Abada firing them into a 48th-minute lead after racing clear.

Then Charlotte got behind the Cincy defence again with USA international Patrick Agyemang showing his confidence and composure to bury the ball past Roman Celentano.

A stunning free-kick from Eduard Loewen gave St.Louis a 1-0 win at home to Western Conference powerhouse Seattle Sounders.

The German's superb effort into the top corner put the home side ahead in the 15th minute but they survived a late scare when a penalty was awarded for a foul but was ruled out after VAR found that Obed Vargas had handled.

Alonso Martinez grabbed the 68th-minute winner as New York City FC beat New England Revolution 2-1.

Inter Miami travel to Atlanta United on Sunday.