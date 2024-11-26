Open Menu

Pogba's Brother, Five Others, On Trial For Blackmailing Him

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 11:13 PM

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

Six men linked to France midfielder Paul Pogba, including one of his brothers, went on trial in Paris on Tuesday accused of blackmail, attempted extortion of millions of euros and holding the player at gunpoint

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Six men linked to France midfielder Paul Pogba, including one of his brothers, went on trial in Paris on Tuesday accused of blackmail, attempted extortion of millions of Euros and holding the player at gunpoint.

The case at the Paris criminal court has shocked the French football world -- all the more so because the alleged perpetrators include three childhood friends and Pogba's own brother Mathias.

Tuesday's trial comes on top of professional woes for Pogba, whose career has struggled since France's spectacular 2018 World Cup win when he scored against Croatia in the Moscow final.

He suffered through repeated injuries and patchy form that led to his 2022 departure from Manchester United, returning to Juventus where he remained in and out of treatment.

The Turin club this month cancelled his contract following his 18-month suspension until March 2025 for doping.

The six defendants in Paris are accused of attempting to squeeze 13 million euros ($13.

5 million) out of Pogba.

All, including Mathias, and one defendant who has been remanded in custody, were present in court as the trial opened. Paul Pogba himself was not present and his lawyers have said he will not attend the trial.

Defence lawyers asked for the trial to be adjourned on procedural grounds with the court due to rule later.

Mathias was the one to go public in the case, publishing a video on social media in August 2022 promising revelations about his younger brother that were "likely to be explosive".

In a subsequent clip, Mathias accused Paul Pogba of casting an evil spell on his France teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Paul Pogba's lawyers and his agent Rafaela Pimenta said in a statement later that the videos "came on top of threats and attempts at extortion".

He had already filed criminal complaints in Italy and France in July that year.

Related Topics

Football World Moscow Social Media Lawyers France Rafaela Paris Turin Italy Croatia Manchester United March July August Criminals 2018 All From Top Juventus Million Court

Recent Stories

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

2 hours ago
 Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

2 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 Lahore Press Club's website launched

Lahore Press Club's website launched

2 hours ago
 Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's ..

Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases

2 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi in ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC

2 hours ago
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for s ..

President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..

2 hours ago
 Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical wo ..

Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical working group-IV meeting on OPSC ..

2 hours ago
 Canadian High Commissioner visits IWMB's rescue ce ..

Canadian High Commissioner visits IWMB's rescue centre

2 hours ago
 Rana stresses for dialogue to resolve political is ..

Rana stresses for dialogue to resolve political issues with PTI

2 hours ago
 Carpet manufacturers to seek relief on tariffs

Carpet manufacturers to seek relief on tariffs

3 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to bring economic prosperity fo ..

Govt taking steps to bring economic prosperity for people: Federal Minister for ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World