Points Of Minsk Agreements On Ukraine Must Be Implemented - Merkel
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it is essential that the points of the Minsk agreements on the Donbas crisis settlement in Ukraine are implemented.
"It is very important to ensure an immediate ceasefire, maintain the monitoring of the ceasefire during 24, not 12 hours, as well as to implement the political points of the protocol," Merkel said on Monday.