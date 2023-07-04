Poland Abandons Plans to Simplify Visa Issuance to Asian Countries' Nationals - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Poland has abandoned plans to facilitate the issuance of visas to citizens of Asian countries, Polish daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported on Tuesday, citing government sources.

The draft resolution of the Polish Foreign Ministry proposed the simplified issuance of Schengen work visas for citizens of several Asian countries. The procedure was expected to provide visas for up to 400,000 people a year. This initiative was a way for the Polish government to attract workers from the Asian region.

The project of the foreign ministry, which was supposed to make it easier for workers, mainly from the Asian region, to enter Poland, is officially at the negotiation stage, but everything indicates that it will end there, the sources said.

The reason for abandoning the project is that it "began to provoke unjustified emotions" in the midst of preparations for parliamentary elections planned for the fall, the report said. Also, such a reaction was provoked by Twitter publication on the country's migration policy by Polish opposition leader Donald Tusk, in which he accused the Polish government of a lack of sincerity in resisting European plans for forced relocation. In Tusk's opinion, state authorities want even more migrants to come to Poland.

The European Commission's labor market survey of May 2023 showed a shortage of labor in Poland, identifying 30 shortage occupations in all districts of the country.