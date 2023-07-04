Open Menu

Poland Abandons Plans To Simplify Visa Issuance To Asian Countries' Nationals - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Poland Abandons Plans to Simplify Visa Issuance to Asian Countries' Nationals - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Poland has abandoned plans to facilitate the issuance of visas to citizens of Asian countries, Polish daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported on Tuesday, citing government sources.

The draft resolution of the Polish Foreign Ministry proposed the simplified issuance of Schengen work visas for citizens of several Asian countries. The procedure was expected to provide visas for up to 400,000 people a year. This initiative was a way for the Polish government to attract workers from the Asian region.

The project of the foreign ministry, which was supposed to make it easier for workers, mainly from the Asian region, to enter Poland, is officially at the negotiation stage, but everything indicates that it will end there, the sources said.

The reason for abandoning the project is that it "began to provoke unjustified emotions" in the midst of preparations for parliamentary elections planned for the fall, the report said. Also, such a reaction was provoked by Twitter publication on the country's migration policy by Polish opposition leader Donald Tusk, in which he accused the Polish government of a lack of sincerity in resisting European plans for forced relocation. In Tusk's opinion, state authorities want even more migrants to come to Poland.

The European Commission's labor market survey of May 2023 showed a shortage of labor in Poland, identifying 30 shortage occupations in all districts of the country.

Related Topics

Resolution Shortage Twitter Poland May Market All From Government Asia Opposition

Recent Stories

Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institutions&#039; role in driving co ..

6 minutes ago
 Oil and gas industry plays central role in address ..

Oil and gas industry plays central role in addressing climate change, says OPEC ..

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual ..

Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual Conference &amp; Exhibition

21 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Counci ..

Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Council meeting

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop on cybersecurity

51 minutes ago
 GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree ..

GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree case

59 minutes ago
Sharjah Police launches 36th &#039;Police Friends& ..

Sharjah Police launches 36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; course

1 hour ago
 Pakistan men, women cricketers to tour England in ..

Pakistan men, women cricketers to tour England in May 2024

1 hour ago
 Two security personnel martyred, one injured in Ba ..

Two security personnel martyred, one injured in Balor area, Balochistan

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Public Health Center receives delegation ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Center receives delegation from Thailand to discuss ways ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club receives delegation from China Me ..

Dubai Press Club receives delegation from China Media Group

2 hours ago
 Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arreste ..

Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arrested: Javed Latif

3 hours ago

More Stories From World