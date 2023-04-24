UrduPoint.com

Poland Absorbed By Russophobia, But Soon It Will Pass - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Poland Absorbed by Russophobia, But Soon It Will Pass - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Poland is absorbed by Russophobia and hates Russia, but sooner or later it will pass, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Poland, which is just affected by a disease of Russophobia, they hate us, they just hate us.

Like crazy people. They are all victims, they were fooled, bewitched simply. They are ready to spend their whole life hating Russians. Sooner or later it will pass, like all acute diseases," Peskov said at an educational marathon "Knowledge. First."

Related Topics

Russia Marathon Poland All

Recent Stories

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

8 seconds ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

30 minutes ago
 Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observati ..

Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observations at EGU23, announces missio ..

30 minutes ago
 Emirates to expand global network with launch of s ..

Emirates to expand global network with launch of services to Montréal in July

1 hour ago
 EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts ..

EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts and driving towards net zero

1 hour ago
 Multiply Group signs binding commitment to acquire ..

Multiply Group signs binding commitment to acquire 55% stake in Media 247

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.