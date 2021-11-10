UrduPoint.com

Poland Accuses Belarus Of 'state Terrorism' Over Migrant Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 06:57 PM

Poland accuses Belarus of 'state terrorism' over migrant crisis

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday accused Belarus of "state terrorism" over an unprecedented migrant crisis on the border of EU member Poland

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday accused Belarus of "state terrorism" over an unprecedented migrant crisis on the border of EU member Poland.

"What we are facing here, we must be clear, is a manifestation of state terrorism," Morawiecki told reporters in Warsaw at a joint press conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel.

He added he believed it was also Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko's "quiet revenge" for Poland's support of the opposition.

Western governments have accused Lukashenko of luring migrants, mainly from the middle East, to his country and sending them to cross over into EU member Poland.

They say the move is a form of retaliation against EU sanctions levelled against Minsk for its brutal crackdown on the opposition following a disputed August 2020 presidential election.

Belarus denies the claims that it is behind the migrant crisis and accuses Poland of violating human rights by refusing to allow the migrants in.

For his part Michel said that more "possible sanctions (against Belarus) are on the table again," adding that EU members would hold consultations on the matter on Monday.

"We must demonstrate our strong unity in order to have an influence and to stop what's happening because it's not acceptable," Michel added.

Poland said Wednesday it had seen a surge in attempts to breach its border and had pushed back hundreds of migrants to Belarus, after it accused Minsk and Moscow of trying to orchestrate a crisis on Europe's borders.

The migrants have spent days in freezing temperatures on the border, blocked by rows of Polish border guards behind razor-wire.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Moscow Europe Minsk Warsaw Belarus Poland Middle East August Border 2020 From Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Chief Minister directs to ensure availability of f ..

Chief Minister directs to ensure availability of fever medicine

2 minutes ago
 RCB confiscates 178 truckloads of goods; imposes o ..

RCB confiscates 178 truckloads of goods; imposes over Rs 1.5 mln fines on violat ..

2 minutes ago
 Bishop Kaleem John calls on DIG, discusses Churche ..

Bishop Kaleem John calls on DIG, discusses Churches' security

2 minutes ago
 20 Startups from Punjab to Participate in Dubai Ex ..

20 Startups from Punjab to Participate in Dubai Expo 2020: Minister Higher Educa ..

42 minutes ago
 Rasm-e-Chehulum of Umer Sharif, the phenomenal Pak ..

Rasm-e-Chehulum of Umer Sharif, the phenomenal Pakistani artist.

47 minutes ago
 Over 4.22m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 4.22m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.