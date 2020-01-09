UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Advocates New Nuclear Deal With Iran - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 04:05 PM

Poland Advocates New Nuclear Deal With Iran - Foreign Minister

Poland seeks to conclude with Iran a new agreement on the latter's nuclear program, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Poland seeks to conclude with Iran a new agreement on the latter's nuclear program, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said on Thursday.

The minister's remarks came a day after the US president called on signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to abandon the nuclear deal and work together to forge a new one. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas praised Trump's statement, saying a new deal would help to significantly de-escalate regional tensions.

"What we need to reach is, in fact, a new agreement," Czaputowicz said, as broadcast by state-owned Polskie Radio.

The minister added that the main problem was whether Iran was ready to start talks that would include not only nuclear issues but also Iran's role in the region.

Czaputowicz also said that disputes between the European Union and United States on the nuclear deal should be avoided and that he would present his country's position on the matter on Friday during the EU foreign ministers' summit.

The US withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and reimposed economic sanctions on Iran shortly thereafter. A year later, Tehran responded by steadily abandoning its JCPOA obligations every 60 days. On Sunday, Iran announced that it had dropped out of all commitments and therefore had no more restrictions on its nuclear program.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear German European Union Trump Tehran Poland United States May Sunday 2018 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Sale of loose milk to be banned from 2022: Punjab ..

12 minutes ago

CCC transfers Arshad Malik video scandal case to A ..

12 minutes ago

Two more polio cases surface in KP

12 minutes ago

EU Chief Negotiator Barnier Warns UK of No-Deal Br ..

8 minutes ago

Fire-hit Australian farmers vow to rise from the a ..

8 minutes ago

Health team utilizing all available resources to f ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.