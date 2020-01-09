Poland Advocates New Nuclear Deal With Iran - Foreign Minister

Poland seeks to conclude with Iran a new agreement on the latter's nuclear program, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said on Thursday

The minister's remarks came a day after the US president called on signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to abandon the nuclear deal and work together to forge a new one. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas praised Trump's statement, saying a new deal would help to significantly de-escalate regional tensions.

"What we need to reach is, in fact, a new agreement," Czaputowicz said, as broadcast by state-owned Polskie Radio.

The minister added that the main problem was whether Iran was ready to start talks that would include not only nuclear issues but also Iran's role in the region.

Czaputowicz also said that disputes between the European Union and United States on the nuclear deal should be avoided and that he would present his country's position on the matter on Friday during the EU foreign ministers' summit.

The US withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and reimposed economic sanctions on Iran shortly thereafter. A year later, Tehran responded by steadily abandoning its JCPOA obligations every 60 days. On Sunday, Iran announced that it had dropped out of all commitments and therefore had no more restrictions on its nuclear program.