Poland Afflicted by Russophobia, But It Will Pass Soon - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Poland is in the grip of Russophobia and hates Russia, but sooner or later it will pass, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Poland, which is just affected by a disease of Russophobia, they hate us, they just hate us. Like crazy people. They are all victims, they were fooled, bewitched simply.

They are ready to spend their whole life hating Russians. Sooner or later it will pass, like all acute diseases," Peskov said at an educational marathon "Knowledge. First."

In March 2022, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Russophobia had become mainstream in Poland in light of the conflict in Ukraine, adding that these sentiments were already accepted "as a reality."