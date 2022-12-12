UrduPoint.com

Poland Against Discussion Of EU Security Guarantees For Russia - Polish Foreign Ministry

Poland is against any discussions in the European Union of security guarantees for Russia, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said on Monday.

"Any public deliberations about, for example, guarantees of safety for Russia is a strategic mistake, it's Europe that needs guarantees of safety from Russia, because Russia is not threatened by anyone else, Russia is a threat for Europe," Jablonski said during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

On December 3, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the future security architecture of Europe after a peaceful settlement in Ukraine should include security guarantees for Russia.

Russia referred its proposals on security guarantees to the United States and other NATO countries in December 2021. The document included guarantees that NATO would not further expand to the east, mainly referring to Ukraine's potential accession, and provisions on the non-deployment of offensive weapons, including nuclear ones. The US and NATO countries said Russian demands concerning the alliance's expansion could not be met as the bloc was committed to its open-door policy.

Last week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow was still ready to return to discussions on security guarantees if the West was interested.

