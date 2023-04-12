Close
Poland Aims To Host Production Of Depleted Uranium Ammo For US Abrams Tanks - Morawiecki

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 11:28 PM

Poland Aims to Host Production of Depleted Uranium Ammo for US Abrams Tanks - Morawiecki

Poland wants to host production of ammunition containing depleted uranium for US Abrams tanks, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Poland wants to host production of ammunition containing depleted uranium for US Abrams tanks, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

"We are trying to make Poland a host of the production of ammunition for Abrams tanks, ammunition with depleted uranium, state-of-the-art ammunition," Morawiecki said in a speech, aired by Polish television.

