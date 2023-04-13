Poland Aims To Host Production Of Depleted Uranium Ammo For US Abrams Tanks - Morawiecki
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 12:10 AM
WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Poland wants to host production of ammunition containing depleted uranium for US Abrams tanks, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.
"We are trying to make Poland a host of the production of ammunition for Abrams tanks, ammunition with depleted uranium, state-of-the-art ammunition," Morawiecki said in a speech, aired by Polish television.