Poland, Allies to Push for EU Sanctions on Those Behind Ryanair Plane Grounding

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Poland and its allies will urge the European Union to impose sanctions on those behind the forced landing of a Ryanair airliner in Belarus, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday.

"We have just concluded Visegrad Four consultations. We will push for decisive actions from the European Council. We will recommend flights to bypass the Belarusian airspace," he said after meeting his Czech, Slovak and Hungarian counterparts.

He suggested that people responsible for what he called "hijacking" should be banned from entering the EU.

He urged the EU earlier in the day to suspend air travel to and from Belarus until it freed the journalist who was detained in Minsk upon landing.

The Irish airline's passenger plane with more than 100 people on board was flying from Greece to Lithuania when a Belarusian fighter forced it down in Minsk over an alleged bomb threat. EU leaders are expected to discuss the incident during a meeting in Brussels.