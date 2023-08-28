Poland and Baltic nations ask Belarus to expel Russian fighters

Poland and Baltic nations on Monday asked Belarus to expel the Russian mercenary group Wagner, whose fighters are sheltering there after a failed rebellion against Moscow

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Poland and Baltic nations on Monday asked Belarus to expel the Russian mercenary group Wagner, whose fighters are sheltering there after a failed rebellion against Moscow.

"We have asked the regime (of Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko to immediately expel the Wagner group from Belarus," Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said after meeting his counterparts from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.