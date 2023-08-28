Open Menu

Poland And Baltic Nations Ask Belarus To Expel Russian Fighters

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2023 | 05:34 PM

Poland and Baltic nations ask Belarus to expel Russian fighters

Poland and Baltic nations on Monday asked Belarus to expel the Russian mercenary group Wagner, whose fighters are sheltering there after a failed rebellion against Moscow

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Poland and Baltic nations on Monday asked Belarus to expel the Russian mercenary group Wagner, whose fighters are sheltering there after a failed rebellion against Moscow.

"We have asked the regime (of Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko to immediately expel the Wagner group from Belarus," Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said after meeting his counterparts from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Interior Minister Estonia Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia From

Recent Stories

SSP operation holds Khuli Katchery

SSP operation holds Khuli Katchery

13 seconds ago
 US, China to set up commercial issues working grou ..

US, China to set up commercial issues working group

16 seconds ago
 PITB receives applications for online training

PITB receives applications for online training

12 minutes ago
 SAU extends second semester admission fee submissi ..

SAU extends second semester admission fee submission date

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 192 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 192 points

20 minutes ago
 ENEC wins five awards at the ICMG Global Enterpris ..

ENEC wins five awards at the ICMG Global Enterprise and Digital Architecture Exc ..

34 minutes ago
UAE participates in meeting of Arab Economic and S ..

UAE participates in meeting of Arab Economic and Social Council’s Economic Com ..

35 minutes ago
 Imaan Mazari re-arrested in another case after bei ..

Imaan Mazari re-arrested in another case after being released from jail

1 hour ago
 Pioneering women shaping the future of finance in ..

Pioneering women shaping the future of finance in the UAE

1 hour ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2023

13 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 99 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 99 paisa against US Dollar

20 minutes ago
 UAE, China sign MoU to boost stature of Arabian ho ..

UAE, China sign MoU to boost stature of Arabian horses

2 hours ago

More Stories From World