UrduPoint.com

Poland Announces $2.4 Bn Air Defence Deal With Europe's MBDA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Poland announces $2.4 bn air defence deal with Europe's MBDA

Poland's armament agency on Friday announced it had signed a 1.9-billion ($2.4-billion) air defence deal with the UK arm of Europe's MBDA, which will provide missiles and missile launchers

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Poland's armament agency on Friday announced it had signed a 1.9-billion ($2.4-billion) air defence deal with the UK arm of Europe's MBDA, which will provide missiles and missile launchers.

The government agency said the deal concerns "the supply of 44 iLaunchers and several hundred CAMM missiles as well as accompanying equipment".

"The value of the order is around �1.9 billion... Deliveries of the military equipment will take place in 2025-2029," it added.

Missile maker MBDA also announced the deal, calling it "the largest European short-range air defence acquisition programme in NATO".

The missiles and missile launchers will go "to support Poland's modernisation and manufacture of a total of 22 PILICA+ air defence batteries", it added.

A Downing Street press release said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed the "landmark deal.

.. as major boost for Euro-Atlantic security".

It added that Poland already uses MBDA's CAMM.

"It is already deployed to Poland with the British Army to protect its airspace following (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's barbaric invasion of Ukraine" last year, Sunak's office said.

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak tweeted that the deal would "reinforce Poland's aerial defence capacity".

The EU member had spent the equivalent of 2.4 percent of its GDP for the military in 2022, the third-highest percentage among NATO countries, according to figures from the transatlantic alliance.

This year, Poland's military spending is due to reach three percent of GDP.

The country has recently signed a batch of deals to boost its defence capabilities, including with the United States and South Korea.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Defence Minister Army Ukraine Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Alliance United Kingdom Poland South Korea United States From Government Allied Rental Modarba Billion

Recent Stories

Al Tayer receives Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmen ..

Al Tayer receives Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan

2 minutes ago
 Sheraa startups, AUS offer job positions to studen ..

Sheraa startups, AUS offer job positions to students

2 minutes ago
 UN Security Council unanimously adopts UAE and Jap ..

UN Security Council unanimously adopts UAE and Japan resolution on Afghan women ..

2 minutes ago
 US House Foreign Affairs Panel Advances Resolution ..

US House Foreign Affairs Panel Advances Resolution Requesting Ukraine Aid, Troop ..

7 minutes ago
 Berlin Confirms Delivery of Nearly 80 Leopard 1 Ta ..

Berlin Confirms Delivery of Nearly 80 Leopard 1 Tanks to Kiev to Start in Mid-20 ..

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan gets protective bail in mutiny case til ..

Imran Khan gets protective bail in mutiny case till May 3

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.