Poland Applies for Holding Consultations Under Article 4 of NATO Treaty - Cabinet

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Poland has applied for holding consultations under Article 4 of the NATO treaty, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Thursday.

"Amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, the National Security Council (of Poland) was urgently convened.

The National Security Council has instructed the permanent representative to NATO to apply for the launch of Article 4 of the NATO treaty. The Polish ambassador to NATO, Tomasz Szatkowski, together with a group of allies, submitted a corresponding application to the NATO secretary general," Muller said.

Article 4 of the NATO treaty says that any member country can consult with the allies in case their territorial integrity, political independence or security is threatened.