Poland approves bill aimed at punishing judges

Defying Brussels, Poland's parliament on Friday passed a law punishing judges critical of controversial court reforms, a measure the governing conservatives say is necessary to avoid judicial chaos but that the opposition calls a threat to the rule of law

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Defying Brussels Poland 's parliament on Friday passed a law punishing judges critical of controversial court reforms, a measure the governing conservatives say is necessary to avoid judicial chaos but that the opposition calls a threat to the rule of law.

The legislation was amended after it triggered street protests across Poland, but according to the approved version judges could still lose their jobs in a reform that critics say undermines judicial independence.