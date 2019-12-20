Poland Approves Bill Aimed At Punishing Judges
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 10:07 PM
Defying Brussels, Poland's parliament on Friday passed a law punishing judges critical of controversial court reforms, a measure the governing conservatives say is necessary to avoid judicial chaos but that the opposition calls a threat to the rule of law
The legislation was amended after it triggered street protests across Poland, but according to the approved version judges could still lose their jobs in a reform that critics say undermines judicial independence.