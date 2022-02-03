UrduPoint.com

Poland as OSCE Chair Supports Normandy Format Resolution for Ukraine Crisis - Rau

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Poland strongly supports negotiating a solution to the Ukrainian crisis in the Normandy format, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who is currently the Chairman-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), said on Thursday.

A meeting of political advisers to the French, German, Russian, and Ukrainian leaders took place in Paris last Wednesday and lasted almost 8.5 hours.

"We strongly support the political resolution process undertaken in the Normandy format. And I am glad that we have seen some positive signals over the last few days," Rau said at the Helsinki Commission hearing.

According to Rau, Poland, as the OSCE chair, will "spare no efforts" to facilitate the ceasefire agreement in Donbas and mediate talks between Moscow and Kiev within the framework of the trilateral contact group.

Rau also announced the initiative to restore OSCE dialogue on European security.

"I have proposed an initiative to start a dedicated informal process within the OSCE which aims to reinvigorate the European security dialogue," Rau said, adding that the dialogue will focus on the transparency of military activities, risk reduction and non-military aspects of security.

Rau also called on all interested parties to engage in the dialogue, noting that it is the opportunity for the OSCE to prove its efficiency and relevance in 21st century.

Poland took over the OSCE chairmanship on January 1.

>