Poland Asks Council Of Europe For Help In Extracting Reparations From Germany

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Arkadiusz Mularczyk, a senior official spearheading Poland's demands for wartime reparations from Germany, asked the Council of Europe on Tuesday for help after Germany refused to engage in talks.

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Arkadiusz Mularczyk, a senior official spearheading Poland's demands for wartime reparations from Germany, asked the Council of Europe on Tuesday for help after Germany refused to engage in talks.

"Given that Germany is unwilling to have a dialogue, I'm now asking the secretary general of the Council of Europe and the Council's Committee of Ministers to come up with a formula for cooperation between our countries," he told reporters in Warsaw.

Mularczyk also asked UN cultural agency UNESCO last week to help Germany "come to terms with their past and return the cultural goods they stole as war trophies" during World War II.

Germany denied it owed Poles 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.36 trillion) in compensation for damage inflicted by the Nazi occupation. Berlin argues that the Polish government relinquished demands for more reparations under the 1953 deal.

