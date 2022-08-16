UrduPoint.com

Poland Asks Foreign Labs For Help In Probing Mass Fish Die-Off In Oder - Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Poland has reached out to foreign laboratories for assistance in finding out the reason why fish is dying en masse in the Oder River, Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskwa said on Tuesday.

"The experts of the group on the pollution of the Oder River decided that the samples will be sent to foreign laboratories. In addition to research in Polish institutions, yesterday the samples were transferred to a laboratory in the Czech Republic.

Today they will be delivered to the Netherlands and the UK," Moskwa wrote on Twitter.

In late July, mass fish die-off was recorded in the Oder River in Poland. The Polish army was involved in cleaning the river, while the cause of the die-off remains unknown.

On August 11, German media reported, citing results of water sample tests by German experts, that mercury was found in the samples. On August 13, the Polish authorities denied the information about high mercury levels in water samples.

