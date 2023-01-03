Poland Asks UN for Help in Extracting War Reparations From Germany - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Arkadiusz Mularczyk, a senior official spearheading Poland's demands for wartime reparations from Germany, said on Tuesday that Warsaw had asked the United Nations for help in receiving war reparations from Berlin.

In December, Poland had already made similar appeals to the Council of Europe and UN cultural agency UNESCO.

"We are also sending a statement to the UN with a request to intervene in this issue," Mularczyk told public broadcaster Polskie Radio, adding that the request implies creation of a "platform for dialogue with Germany, which does not want to conduct this dialogue."

Ties between Poland and Germany have been strained by Warsaw's repeated claims to war damages. Warsaw estimates its losses caused by Nazi occupation during the Second World War at 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.36 trillion). Berlin argues that the Polish government had relinquished all demands for reparations under the 1953 deal.