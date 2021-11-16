UrduPoint.com

Poland Avoids Contact With Belarus On Migration Crisis - Minsk

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Tuesday that Warsaw is not communicating with Minsk on the migration situation, while the Polish military attache left Belarus

"They avoid contact with us. We sent a request for consultations. There is still no answer ...

For our part, we invited their military attache, informed them about our position and asked them to provide facts on accusations against us and still go to consultations and dialogue. There is no dialogue. As a result, their military attache simply packed and left: on vacation or where else, I don't know," the minister said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

