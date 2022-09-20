Poland, Baltics Say New EU Guidance Weakens Sanctions on Russian Coal - Reports

Poland and the Baltic nations have argued that the European Commission's new clarification on Russia sanctions will water down curbs on key Russian commodity exports, including coal, Bloomberg reported

The updated guidelines reportedly allow EU operators to finance or insure transport of a limited range of Russian commodities to third countries to avoid undue impact on global trade in critical items. The ban on Russian coal imports to the EU was kept in place.

The Bloomberg news agency cited sources familiar with ministerial talks in Brussels as saying that Poland and the Baltics had asked the EU's executive body to delay the publication of the guidance note until their concerns were addressed.

Commission spokesman Daniel Ferrie said the note referred to food items, chemicals used for fertilizers, energy commodities and some essential goods. Coal and related products were reportedly highlighted in the paper. But the group of concerned nations said it also made references to cement products and wood.