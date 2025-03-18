Open Menu

Poland, Baltics Signal Intent To Withdraw From Landmines Treaty

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Poland, Baltics signal intent to withdraw from landmines treaty

Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Poland and the Baltic states on Tuesday took a first step towards quitting a treaty banning anti-personnel mines, citing an increased security threat from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The defence ministers for the four EU and NATO member states, which all share a border with Russia, said in a joint statement that military threats "have significantly increased".

The four ex-communist countries have ramped up defence spending and training since Russian troops invaded Ukraine in 2022, voicing fears that Russia could target them next.

"In light of this unstable security environment marked by Russia's aggression and its ongoing threat to the Euro-Atlantic community, it is essential to evaluate all measures to strengthen our deterrence and defence capabilities," the statement said.

"We... unanimously recommend withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention," it said.

"Despite our withdrawal, we will remain committed to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians during an armed conflict," it added.

More than 160 countries and territories are signatories to the Ottawa Convention, including Ukraine but not the United States or Russia.

