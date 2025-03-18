Open Menu

Poland, Baltics Urge Withdrawal From Landmine Treaty

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Poland, Baltics urge withdrawal from landmine treaty

Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The defence ministers of Poland and the three Baltic nations on Tuesday said that they recommended quitting the Ottawa treaty banning anti-personnel mines, amid growing concerns about security since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Military threats to NATO Member States bordering Russia and Belarus have significantly increased," the ministers said in a statement.

Last week the countries, along with Finland, said they were "close" to an agreement on withdrawing from the treaty, which has been signed by more than 160 countries and territories, including Ukraine, but not by the United States or Russia.

The treaty bans signatories from acquiring, producing, stockpiling or using anti-personnel mines.

The authorities in Kyiv have accused Moscow of "genocidal activities" for using anti-personnel mines during the conflict.

"In the current security environment it is paramount to provide our defence forces flexibility and freedom of choice to potentially use new weapons systems and solutions to bolster the defence of the Alliance's vulnerable Eastern flank," the ministers said.

Estonia's Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur said in the statement that "We currently have no plans to develop, stockpile, or use previously banned anti-personnel landmines".

"Estonia and our regional allies remain committed to upholding international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians, even after withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention," he added.

Recent Stories

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend follow ..

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..

14 minutes ago
 Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes ..

Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..

15 minutes ago
 Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International P ..

Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition

15 minutes ago
 Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AE ..

Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000

15 minutes ago
 ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend ..

ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..

16 minutes ago
 ‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive fo ..

‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need

16 minutes ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Cl ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th annive ..

16 minutes ago
 7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port

7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port

16 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national ser ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national service recruits in Abu Dhabi

17 minutes ago
 UAE intends to join World Boxing

UAE intends to join World Boxing

17 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Emirati military personnel ..

UAE President receives Emirati military personnel who won in Saudi-organised Qur ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE President receives delegation of Erth Zayed Ph ..

UAE President receives delegation of Erth Zayed Philanthropies affiliates, phila ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World