Poland bans Belarusian carriers from its airspace: govt spokesman

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Poland on Wednesday adopted a ban on Belarusian flights using its airspace as part of EU-wide sanctions agreed this week after Belarus arrested a dissident journalist on a diverted flight.

"The Council of Ministers has adopted a ban on the entry into Polish airspace of aircraft used by carriers from Belarus," government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Twitter.