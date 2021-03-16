UrduPoint.com
Poland Bans Entry For Russian Journalist For 5 Years Over Disinformation Claims - Official

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The Polish Office for Foreigners banned entry for Russian reporter Evgeny Reshetnev from the VGTRK for five years at the request of national counterintelligence services for alleged espionage and disinformation activities, spokesman for the head of Poland's security services Stanislaw Zaryn said on Tuesday, as cited by news media.

"The man, who introduces himself as a reporter on Russian television, conducted activities that went beyond the work of a journalist," Zaryn was quoted as saying by the Polsat news outlet, adding that Reshetnev's actions threatened Poland and its NATO allies, which has units stationed inside the country.

The journalist has been forbidden from entering Poland for five years, and the Schengen area comprising 26 European nations for three years. The Polish outlet did not cite any evidence for espionage claims. 

Poland has previously targeted Russian journalists working in the country. In 2014, Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency journalist Leonid Sviridov was stripped of the right to long-term residency in the European Union by a Polish court on similar charges. The court also did not cite evidence to back its ruling.

Rossiya Segodnya is an umbrella media organization comprising such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others.

