Poland Bans Imports Of Agricultural Products From Ukraine Until June 30 - Decree

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2023 | 01:30 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) Poland has banned imports of Ukrainian agricultural products of both plant and animal origin until June 30, according to a decree of the minister of economic development and technology.

"Based on ... the law dated April 16, 2004 'On foreign trade management' ... the import of agricultural products made in or imported from Ukraine to the territory of the Polish Republic is banned until June 30, 2023," the document read.

Its annex specifies that the ban covers grains, sugar, fruits and vegetables, wine, many types of meat, milk and dairy products, among other items.

The decree went into effect upon publication in the official gazette.

Earlier on Saturday, the Polish Cabinet held a meeting in Warsaw, where Agriculture Minister Robert Telus outlined the current problems related to the uncontrolled inflow of cheap agricultural products from Ukraine. Members of the Council of Ministers, chaired by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, discussed possible solutions and formal measures Poland can take to protect its farmers and consumers, as well as stabilize the agricultural market.

