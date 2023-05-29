Poland Bans Movement of Russian, Belarusian Trucks Across Border Starting June 1 - Decree

UrduPoint.com

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Poland is banning the movement of trucks under Russian and Belarusian license plates across its border staring June 1, according to a decree of Polish Interior and Administration Minister Mariusz Kaminski.

On Friday, the Polish Interior Ministry prepared a draft under which Poland intended to close the border for trucks under Russian and Belarusian license plates.

According to the document this is "a suspension until a further cancellation of cargo border traffic at border points with the Republic of Belarus for trucks, towing vehicles, trailers, including semi-trailers, as well as vehicles registered on the territory of the Republic of Belarus or Russia."

