Poland Begins Building Fence on Border With Belarus - Border Guard

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Poland has begun construction of a 186-kilometer (115 miles) fence on the border with Belarus, the country's border guard announced on Tuesday.

"The construction of a barrier on the Polish-Belarusian border has begun. Today, the Border Guard handed over construction sites to contractors," the statement said.

The construction of the five-meter (16 feet) steel fence will cost around 1.

6 billion zlotys ($400 million).

"This is the biggest investment in the history of the Border Guard," the statement said.

The decision to build a wall on the border with Belarus was made after thousands of middle Eastern migrants flocked to the border in an attempt to cross over to the EU. The fence will be equipped with night vision cameras and motion sensors to prevent illegal crossings. Special gates will be built to allow the unimpeded movement of wild animals through the border.