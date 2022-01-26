UrduPoint.com

Poland Begins Building Fence On Border With Belarus - Border Guard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Poland Begins Building Fence on Border With Belarus - Border Guard

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Poland has begun construction of a 186-kilometer (115 miles) fence on the border with Belarus, the country's border guard announced on Tuesday.

"The construction of a barrier on the Polish-Belarusian border has begun. Today, the Border Guard handed over construction sites to contractors," the statement said.

The construction of the five-meter (16 feet) steel fence will cost around 1.

6 billion zlotys ($400 million).

"This is the biggest investment in the history of the Border Guard," the statement said.

The decision to build a wall on the border with Belarus was made after thousands of middle Eastern migrants flocked to the border in an attempt to cross over to the EU. The fence will be equipped with night vision cameras and motion sensors to prevent illegal crossings. Special gates will be built to allow the unimpeded movement of wild animals through the border.

Related Topics

Belarus Poland Border (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

7 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

7 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

7 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

7 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

7 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.