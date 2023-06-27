Open Menu

Poland Begins Screening Thousands Of Officials For Communist Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Poland Begins Screening Thousands of Officials for Communist Ties

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Poland has published a law on the screening of state officials to determine whether they used to collaborate with Polish People's Republic security services between 1944 and 1990.

The lustration law, which appeared in the Polish government's Legal Gazette, provides, among other things, for banning people with communist ties from holding official posts.

All those found to be in violation of the new law will be fired.

The state-run Institute of National Remembrance will run the checks. It estimates that some 40,000 serving government officials will be vetted.

Civil servants aged 51 and above have 30 days to submit declarations to confirm or deny their record of cooperation with communists or face sacking within 15 days.

